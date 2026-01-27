Slovakia Challenges EU's Russian Gas Ban: Energy Suicidal or Strategic?

The Slovakian government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has announced its intention to challenge the European Union's recent decision to ban Russian gas imports. This move follows the EU's approval of the ban, despite opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, which heavily depend on Russian energy resources.

Fico expressed strong disapproval, describing the decision as 'energy suicide' due to its potential economic impact, estimating annual losses of up to 500 million euros for Slovakia. The ban aims to cut off funding to Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, aligning with the EU's broader political stance since the invasion began in 2022.

Both Slovakia and Hungary plan to contest the decision legally, arguing that it violates principles of subsidiarity and proportionality. While Hungary will approach the European Court of Justice, Slovakia is preparing to file its lawsuit independently, seeking collaborative legal action with Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)