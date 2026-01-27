Left Menu

Slovakia Challenges EU's Russian Gas Ban: Energy Suicidal or Strategic?

Slovakia plans to file a lawsuit against the EU's approval to ban Russian gas imports, a decision that impacts nations heavily reliant on Russian energy. Prime Minister Robert Fico labeled the ban as 'energy suicide,' highlighting significant economic implications and coordinating legal efforts with Hungary to contest the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:40 IST
Slovakia Challenges EU's Russian Gas Ban: Energy Suicidal or Strategic?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Slovakian government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has announced its intention to challenge the European Union's recent decision to ban Russian gas imports. This move follows the EU's approval of the ban, despite opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, which heavily depend on Russian energy resources.

Fico expressed strong disapproval, describing the decision as 'energy suicide' due to its potential economic impact, estimating annual losses of up to 500 million euros for Slovakia. The ban aims to cut off funding to Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, aligning with the EU's broader political stance since the invasion began in 2022.

Both Slovakia and Hungary plan to contest the decision legally, arguing that it violates principles of subsidiarity and proportionality. While Hungary will approach the European Court of Justice, Slovakia is preparing to file its lawsuit independently, seeking collaborative legal action with Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026