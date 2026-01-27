Left Menu

National Zoological Park Set for Modern Makeover

The National Zoological Park in the capital is poised for a Rs 400-crore modernization, featuring revamped entrances, expanded veterinary care, and new animal habitats. The project awaits Ministry approval, with Reliance's Greens Zoological Centre providing advisory input. Enhanced facilities aim to improve visitor experience and animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park in the capital is on the brink of a major modernization effort, valued at Rs 400 crore, according to officials. This ambitious project, pending approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, plans to transform various aspects of the zoo, from improved entrances to advanced veterinary care facilities.

Reliance's Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is set to play a crucial advisory role, with its recommendations shaping much of the redevelopment blueprint. The plan emphasizes revamping the zoo's main entrance, boosting traffic flow, and improving pedestrian access by extending a foot overbridge connecting the zoo entrance and Mathura Road.

Further enhancements include a large new parking complex and expanded food court, modern ticketing systems, upgraded animal enclosures, and a new reptile house. Inspired by international zoos, the proposal incorporates cutting-edge technology to enhance animal welfare and visitor management, reinforcing the park's status as a premier attraction since its inception in 1957.

(With inputs from agencies.)

