Teen Driver in Nashik Arrested for Attempted Murder After Scooter Collision

A 16-year-old boy driving a BMW collided with a scooter in Nashik, Maharashtra, leaving two teenagers seriously injured. This incident is reportedly linked to a previous dispute among the individuals involved, according to the police's statement on Tuesday.

The young driver has been charged with attempted murder among other offenses and fled the accident scene on Gangapur Road. The incident occurred on January 24, but police tracked him down using CCTV footage. The teenager, whose father is a government official, was detained and sent to a remand home.

The victims, two teenage friends, allege that the car struck their scooter with the intent to kill, driven by a past quarrel. The police have booked the boy under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Intensive investigation followed the filed complaint on January 25, capturing the confrontation on CCTV that showed the high-speed impact and ensuing injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)