Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Ahead of West Bengal Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warns against attempts to incite unrest ahead of state elections. During a speech, she urged residents to maintain peace and spoke against the harassment of migrant workers from the state, encouraging them to return for new job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:47 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has raised an alert about efforts to disrupt peace in the state as elections approach. Speaking from the state secretariat on Tuesday, Banerjee implored citizens to resist provocations intended to stir unrest for electoral gains.

While not naming specific entities, she indicated that unnamed forces were behind attempts to sow discord. Addressing a meeting following the inauguration of a renovated crematorium and the foundation of another, she stressed community harmony despite potential provocations.

Banerjee also condemned the treatment of migrant workers from West Bengal in other states, calling for their return. She assured that her administration is committed to creating employment opportunities within West Bengal to support returning workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

