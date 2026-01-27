Left Menu

Ex-Station Master Calls for First-Aid Overhaul in Railways

Virendra Kumar Paliwal, a retired station master, urges Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to update first-aid supplies at railway stations. He highlights outdated medicines and suggests replacements with modern and essential drugs for effective medical responses. His recommendations aim to enhance passenger safety amidst stressful railway conditions.

Updated: 27-01-2026 18:48 IST
Ex-Station Master Calls for First-Aid Overhaul in Railways
In an appeal to improve passenger safety, former station master Virendra Kumar Paliwal has called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to modernize the first-aid kits at railway stations. Paliwal cited outdated medicines, stressing the necessity for life-saving and essential drugs in emergency situations.

Highlighting the inadequacies, he mentioned that certain medicines, like Diazepam, remain unused and are practically ineffective. His appeal is part of a broader call to update a system that he claims has lagged behind since Independence, thereby compromising passenger welfare.

Paliwal emphasized the need for modern antiseptics and cardiac emergency medications, expressing concerns about the absence of basic life-saving drugs. He proposed including Betadine products for wound care and affordable cardiac medicines to address potential emergencies during the daily movement of countless passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

