'Boong': The Manipuri Masterpiece Competing for a BAFTA Nomination

The film 'Boong', directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, achieves a BAFTA nomination for best children's and family film. Supported by actors Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it competes with major Disney movies. The film explores a young boy's quest in Manipur, blending innocence with the promise of new beginnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:15 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, the Manipuri-language film 'Boong' directed by first-timer Lakshmipriya Devi secured a coveted nomination in the best children's and family film category at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

This development was highlighted as the British academy announced the award nominations in London. Supported by actor-producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film now stands against major Disney productions such as 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia 2' as well as 'Arco', an animated science fantasy.

'Boong' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, tracing a young boy's journey to surprise his mother with a touching yet naive gift proposal, offering heartfelt storytelling that has garnered spotlight at major international film festivals. The 2026 BAFTA Awards are set for February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

