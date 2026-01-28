Mexico's Oil Trade Dilemma: Balancing Relations With Cuba and the US

In a surprising move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed a temporary pause in oil shipments to Cuba, asserting that it was a sovereign decision and not induced by US pressures. The announcement comes amidst speculations of US influence under President Donald Trump's administration, which has been vocal in urging Latin American countries to sever relations with Cuba.

During a press briefing, Sheinbaum maintained that the state oil company Pemex determined its actions based on contractual obligations with Cuba, aligning with Mexico's longstanding diplomatic ties while managing US expectations. However, the lack of detailed information on the halt has raised eyebrows as analysts predict continued pressure from Washington.

The halt could have significant implications for Cuba, which heavily depends on foreign aid and oil imports. Sheinbaum's administration is at a diplomatic crossroads, striving to support Havana while navigating the complexities of US demands. The recent deportation of cartel members to the US underscores Mexico's delicate balancing act on the international stage.

