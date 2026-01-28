Left Menu

Congo Bribery Scandal: Oil Executives Face Legal Scrutiny

An oil company and two executives in Norway have been charged with bribing Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso's family. Norwegian police were assisted by international authorities in the investigation. Congo's government denies involvement, and Hemla Africa Holding AS, linked to PetroNor, faces trial amid serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:24 IST
Norwegian police have charged an oil company and two executives over allegations of bribing close family members of Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso. The charges stem from international cooperation following a suspicious bank transaction investigation initiated in Monaco.

The National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime in Norway noted the bribes were of significant value and associated with the Congolese President's family. Congo's government has denied any wrongdoing, stating no legal proceedings target its officials.

Norwegian company Hemla Africa Holding AS, a subsidiary of PetroNor, stands at the center of the accusations, involving a 20% stake in a Congo oil licence. Despite the serious charges, Hemla's co-founders deny any involvement in corruption and prepare to dispute the claims in court.

