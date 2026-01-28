Historic Welcome: President Murmu and the Symbolic Sengol at Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu was ceremoniously welcomed at Parliament by key leaders and a symbolic 'Sengol'. She addressed the joint sitting, marking the start of the Budget Session. Her arrival was marked by a grand procession with horse guards and traditional honorifics, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.
President Droupadi Murmu received a grand welcome at Parliament from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alongside a ceremonial procession featuring the symbolic 'Sengol', regarded as a cultural icon by the government.
The president's arrival, in a ceremonial horse-driven buggy, was a visual spectacle on a misty morning in the national capital, signaling the commencement of the Budget Session with her address to the joint sitting of both Houses.
In a display of traditional pomp, President Murmu was given a guard of honor and accompanied to the Lok Sabha chamber by distinguished officials, with the 'Sengol' procession leading amid drum rolls, emphasizing the cultural grandeur of the occasion.
Joint sitting: Vice President Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcome President Murmu in Parliament.
