Historic Welcome: President Murmu and the Symbolic Sengol at Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu received a grand welcome at Parliament from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alongside a ceremonial procession featuring the symbolic 'Sengol', regarded as a cultural icon by the government.

The president's arrival, in a ceremonial horse-driven buggy, was a visual spectacle on a misty morning in the national capital, signaling the commencement of the Budget Session with her address to the joint sitting of both Houses.

In a display of traditional pomp, President Murmu was given a guard of honor and accompanied to the Lok Sabha chamber by distinguished officials, with the 'Sengol' procession leading amid drum rolls, emphasizing the cultural grandeur of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)