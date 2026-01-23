Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Transformational Visit to Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala to inaugurate developmental projects and introduce new train services. His visit marks the first since the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. Planned initiatives include the launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and the flagging off of Amrit Bharat Express trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:45 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Transformational Visit to Kerala
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala early Friday to launch several developmental initiatives and flag off new train services in the state, which is approaching elections. A grand welcome, including a road show organized by BJP, marked his arrival.

Upon reaching, he was greeted at the airport by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and several dignitaries. This visit is Modi's first to Kerala following the BJP's takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the LDF in recent civic polls.

The Prime Minister shared details of his visit on social media platform 'X', highlighting the inauguration of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, disbursal of loans to beneficiaries, and the foundation stone laying for a new innovation hub. He also acknowledged the strategic significance of the state in BJP's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

 India
2
Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

 United States
3
PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

 India
4
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Ke...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026