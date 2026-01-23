Prime Minister Modi's Transformational Visit to Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala to inaugurate developmental projects and introduce new train services. His visit marks the first since the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. Planned initiatives include the launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and the flagging off of Amrit Bharat Express trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala early Friday to launch several developmental initiatives and flag off new train services in the state, which is approaching elections. A grand welcome, including a road show organized by BJP, marked his arrival.
Upon reaching, he was greeted at the airport by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and several dignitaries. This visit is Modi's first to Kerala following the BJP's takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the LDF in recent civic polls.
The Prime Minister shared details of his visit on social media platform 'X', highlighting the inauguration of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, disbursal of loans to beneficiaries, and the foundation stone laying for a new innovation hub. He also acknowledged the strategic significance of the state in BJP's political landscape.
