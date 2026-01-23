Prime Minister Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the NDA's 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu by strongly criticizing the DMK for corruption and crime. Modi introduced the term CMC—Corruption, Mafia, Crime—to describe the ruling party. He urged for a 'double engine' government and highlighted issues faced under current governance.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NDA's 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Friday with a vehement critique of the ruling DMK government, accusing it of corruption, mafia practices, and crime. He coined the acronym CMC—standing for Corruption, Mafia, Crime—to emphasize his accusations.
The event marked Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu in the election year. The rally showcased the strength of the NDA coalition, featuring key leaders such as AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran among others. The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government was undermining democracy and called for a 'double engine' government aligned with the Centre.
Modi further accused the DMK of overlooking public welfare and engaging in vote-bank politics, referencing the Thirupparankundram Temple issue. He highlighted the rampant drug and crime issues affecting youth and women, contrasting it with the crime control efforts under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- election campaign
- DMK
- corruption
- AIADMK
- CMC
- crime
- government
- Mafia
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss Sounds DMK's Death Knell
2026 polls: TN people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine govt is for sure, says PM Modi.
Dynasty, corruption, abuse women, abuse our culture are routes for one's growth in DMK: PM Modi in TN NDA rally.
Our's is strong force, victory alliance. We will win 210 Assembly seats, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA rally in TN.
Palaniswami Criticizes DMK for Corruption and Dynasty Politics