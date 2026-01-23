Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the NDA's 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu by strongly criticizing the DMK for corruption and crime. Modi introduced the term CMC—Corruption, Mafia, Crime—to describe the ruling party. He urged for a 'double engine' government and highlighted issues faced under current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:56 IST
Prime Minister Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK in Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NDA's 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Friday with a vehement critique of the ruling DMK government, accusing it of corruption, mafia practices, and crime. He coined the acronym CMC—standing for Corruption, Mafia, Crime—to emphasize his accusations.

The event marked Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu in the election year. The rally showcased the strength of the NDA coalition, featuring key leaders such as AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran among others. The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government was undermining democracy and called for a 'double engine' government aligned with the Centre.

Modi further accused the DMK of overlooking public welfare and engaging in vote-bank politics, referencing the Thirupparankundram Temple issue. He highlighted the rampant drug and crime issues affecting youth and women, contrasting it with the crime control efforts under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026