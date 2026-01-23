Prime Minister Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NDA's 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Friday with a vehement critique of the ruling DMK government, accusing it of corruption, mafia practices, and crime. He coined the acronym CMC—standing for Corruption, Mafia, Crime—to emphasize his accusations.

The event marked Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu in the election year. The rally showcased the strength of the NDA coalition, featuring key leaders such as AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran among others. The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government was undermining democracy and called for a 'double engine' government aligned with the Centre.

Modi further accused the DMK of overlooking public welfare and engaging in vote-bank politics, referencing the Thirupparankundram Temple issue. He highlighted the rampant drug and crime issues affecting youth and women, contrasting it with the crime control efforts under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.