Left Menu

Ralph Fiennes Brings Cinematic Flair to Paris Opera's 'Eugene Onegin'

Ralph Fiennes, renowned actor and director, makes his opera directing debut with a cinematic vision for 'Eugene Onegin' at Paris Opera's Palais Garnier. His approach highlights intimate character portrayal through innovative lighting and direction. The production, starring Boris Pinkhasovich and others, runs through February 27 and is already sold out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:52 IST
Ralph Fiennes Brings Cinematic Flair to Paris Opera's 'Eugene Onegin'
  • Country:
  • France

Renowned actor and director Ralph Fiennes made his opera directing debut at Paris Opera's historic Palais Garnier with a novel, cinematic take on 'Eugene Onegin'.

Fiennes' approach featured innovative lighting techniques, bringing characters into sharp focus akin to cinematic close-ups, mesmerizing audiences through visual storytelling.

This bold interpretation of Tchaikovsky's composition stars Boris Pinkhasovich and is already a sell-out success, underscoring the universal appeal of Pushkin's classic tale through Fiennes' unique directorial lens.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026