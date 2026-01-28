Ralph Fiennes Brings Cinematic Flair to Paris Opera's 'Eugene Onegin'
Ralph Fiennes, renowned actor and director, makes his opera directing debut with a cinematic vision for 'Eugene Onegin' at Paris Opera's Palais Garnier. His approach highlights intimate character portrayal through innovative lighting and direction. The production, starring Boris Pinkhasovich and others, runs through February 27 and is already sold out.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:52 IST
- Country:
- France
Renowned actor and director Ralph Fiennes made his opera directing debut at Paris Opera's historic Palais Garnier with a novel, cinematic take on 'Eugene Onegin'.
Fiennes' approach featured innovative lighting techniques, bringing characters into sharp focus akin to cinematic close-ups, mesmerizing audiences through visual storytelling.
This bold interpretation of Tchaikovsky's composition stars Boris Pinkhasovich and is already a sell-out success, underscoring the universal appeal of Pushkin's classic tale through Fiennes' unique directorial lens.