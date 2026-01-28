Ralph Fiennes Brings Cinematic Flair to Paris Opera's 'Eugene Onegin'

Renowned actor and director Ralph Fiennes made his opera directing debut at Paris Opera's historic Palais Garnier with a novel, cinematic take on 'Eugene Onegin'.

Fiennes' approach featured innovative lighting techniques, bringing characters into sharp focus akin to cinematic close-ups, mesmerizing audiences through visual storytelling.

This bold interpretation of Tchaikovsky's composition stars Boris Pinkhasovich and is already a sell-out success, underscoring the universal appeal of Pushkin's classic tale through Fiennes' unique directorial lens.