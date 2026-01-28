Shadowfax Technologies Debuts on Stock Market with a Rocky Start

Shares of logistics giant Shadowfax Technologies Ltd made their market debut on Wednesday, opening at a discount of over 9% against the issue price of Rs 124.

The stock entered trading at Rs 113 on the BSE, marking an 8.87% decrease from its IPO price. On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 112.60, a decline of 9.19%.

The IPO, subscribed 2.72 times, raised funds for expanding network infrastructure, branding, and potential acquisitions. Backed by investors like Flipkart and TPG, Shadowfax is a leader in e-commerce logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)