Gomira: The Endangered Rhythms of West Bengal's Mythical Dance

In the evening glow of a bamboo grove in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur, 57-year-old Madhab Sarkar meticulously prepares his son for a performance in the Gomira folk tradition. This masked dance, steeped in mythical storytelling, finds its roots on a makeshift stage illuminated by a crackling bonfire and flickering flambeaux.

As Sarkar helms a troupe of 20 dancers, rhythm-makers in the background intensify their beats, driving the performers into a trance as they don intricately carved wooden masks of deities and demons. Each act, filled with Puranic symbols, aims to repel dark forces and invite divine blessings for the upcoming sowing season.

Despite Gomira's 150-year-old legacy, Madhab struggles against the tides of modern disinterest. Younger generations show reluctance towards maintaining this high-energy dance, opting instead for farming or other pursuits. Yet, opportunities like political campaigns offer a lifeline, keeping the spirit of Gomira alive, albeit in shorter, modified formats.

