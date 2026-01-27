New UN Refugee Chief Backs Vatican, Italy on Peace and Protection

On his first official visit to the Holy See and Italy, the newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, praised Pope Leo XIV’s vision for global peace and commended Italy’s leadership in humanitarian action and multilateral cooperation, amid record levels of forced displacement worldwide.

With more than 117 million people forcibly displaced globally—nearly double the number a decade ago—Salih underscored the urgency of renewed international cooperation to address conflict, protect civilians and uphold refugee rights.

In meetings at the Vatican, Salih welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s commitment to peace rooted in dialogue, respect for international law and civilian protection, warning that unresolved conflicts and widespread human rights abuses continue to drive displacement on an unprecedented scale.

“We are in complete harmony with His Holiness and the Holy See on the need to confront today’s complex humanitarian challenges and protect those fleeing war and persecution,” Salih said. “Our cooperation with the Holy See is paramount, given its moral authority and diplomatic role in promoting solidarity and durable solutions for refugees.”

Salih also met Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, where both sides reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between UNHCR and the Holy See, grounded in shared humanitarian principles.

Italy’s role in refugee protection

In Rome, Salih held talks with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, thanking him for Italy’s consistent commitment to humanitarian values and international cooperation. The High Commissioner briefed Italian leaders on major displacement crises, including Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and the protracted Rohingya situation, highlighting Italy’s importance as a partner on protection, solutions and international responsibility-sharing.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Salih expressed solidarity with communities affected by recent floods in Sicily and praised Italy’s continued engagement in global humanitarian efforts, including through the Rome Process and the Mattei Plan, as well as its financial and political support to UNHCR at a time of growing pressure on humanitarian budgets.

“Italy is sending a strong signal of solidarity for international protection when needs are rising and resources are stretched,” Salih said.

Safe pathways and shared solutions

Salih reaffirmed UNHCR’s role as a constructive partner on forced displacement and welcomed Italy’s leadership in expanding safe and legal pathways, including humanitarian, educational and labour routes supported by Italian businesses, universities and civil society.

“These pathways show that protection, economic opportunity and social cohesion can advance together,” he said. “When refugees are protected and included—and when their ingenuity and talent are recognised—they can rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to host societies.”

New leadership at a critical moment

Salih took office on 1 January 2026 after being elected by the UN General Assembly, succeeding Filippo Grandi. He brings extensive senior-level political and diplomatic experience, including in crisis and dialogue-driven contexts, which UNHCR says will strengthen its work to protect refugees, uphold international law and advance durable solutions.