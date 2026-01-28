Eternal Elegance: Nalini Mehta's Art Legacy Blossoms

Nalini Mehta, a centenarian artist known for her unique internal acrylic carvings, is celebrated through the art showcase 'A Passion Blossoms,' curated by Namrata Shroff. This immersive event honors Mehta's extraordinary legacy and her steadfast philosophy of art as a meditative practice.

The exhibition offers visitors a rare glimpse into Mehta's meticulous technique, shaped by decades of inherent discipline, as well as her creative perseverance—exemplified by work like 'A Bowl Full of Roses,' crafted despite physical challenges. Art is presented not just as pieces to view, but as living objects to interact with.

Held at The Pond Room, Great Eastern Mills in Bombay, 'A Passion Blossoms' integrates Mehta's visual universe with new forms of artistic expression, like functional art pieces, inviting attendees into her ongoing narrative of creativity, resilience, and artistic devotion.

