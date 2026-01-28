Left Menu

Eternal Elegance: Nalini Mehta's Art Legacy Blossoms

A Passion Blossoms is an art showcase celebrating the life and work of Indian centenarian artist Nalini Mehta. Curated by Namrata Shroff, it highlights Mehta's unique practice of internal carving in acrylic and her philosophy of art as a way of living, through immersive installations and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:15 IST
Nalini Mehta, a centenarian artist known for her unique internal acrylic carvings, is celebrated through the art showcase 'A Passion Blossoms,' curated by Namrata Shroff. This immersive event honors Mehta's extraordinary legacy and her steadfast philosophy of art as a meditative practice.

The exhibition offers visitors a rare glimpse into Mehta's meticulous technique, shaped by decades of inherent discipline, as well as her creative perseverance—exemplified by work like 'A Bowl Full of Roses,' crafted despite physical challenges. Art is presented not just as pieces to view, but as living objects to interact with.

Held at The Pond Room, Great Eastern Mills in Bombay, 'A Passion Blossoms' integrates Mehta's visual universe with new forms of artistic expression, like functional art pieces, inviting attendees into her ongoing narrative of creativity, resilience, and artistic devotion.

