France Backs Stronger Arctic Defence Amid Geopolitical Tensions

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's support for strengthening defence strategies in the Arctic. The statement was made ahead of Macron's discussions with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Macron highlighted growing geopolitical concerns, noting Russia's increasing military activities in the Far North and China's expanding economic influence as critical factors necessitating a more robust defence posture.

As Arctic geopolitical tensions escalate, France finds itself aligning with Denmark and Greenland to address these strategic challenges and ensure regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)