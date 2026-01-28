Left Menu

France Backs Stronger Arctic Defence Amid Geopolitical Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need for reinforcing Arctic defence amid geopolitical tensions, citing concerns over Russia's military stance and China's economic activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's support for strengthening defence strategies in the Arctic. The statement was made ahead of Macron's discussions with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Macron highlighted growing geopolitical concerns, noting Russia's increasing military activities in the Far North and China's expanding economic influence as critical factors necessitating a more robust defence posture.

As Arctic geopolitical tensions escalate, France finds itself aligning with Denmark and Greenland to address these strategic challenges and ensure regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

