Haryana Minister Urges Compliance for Eco-Friendly Dhaba Operations in Murthal

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the need for dhaba operators in Murthal to follow environmental guidelines. He mandated sewage treatment plants in dhabas to conserve water and urged compliance with land use regulations. The aim is to promote sustainable business practices in line with pollution control norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:29 IST
Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh underscored the importance of adhering to environmental guidelines for dhaba operators along the GT Road, particularly in Murthal, Sonipat. Singh stressed the mandatory installation of sewage treatment and common treatment plants at dhabas to enhance water conservation and reuse efforts.

At a meeting with Murthal dhaba owners, the environment, forest, and wildlife minister highlighted the importance of completing land use change and municipal tax documentation, even for those with approved change of land use (CLU). Dhaba operators must comply with all Haryana State Pollution Control Board norms to avoid penalties, Singh warned.

Singh assured that the government's intent is not to hinder business, but to ensure environmentally sustainable practices. He encouraged voluntary adoption of eco-friendly measures during the meeting, emphasizing the significance of organized, lawful commercial operations for Murthal's development.

