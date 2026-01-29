Left Menu

Federal Reserve's Decision: Steady Rates and Market Reactions

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, citing stable inflation and economic growth. Despite stable rates, traders anticipated rate cuts in June. The S&P 500 dipped marginally while the Nasdaq rose slightly amid investor caution. Major tech earnings influenced market trends with mixed reactions in other sectors.

Updated: 29-01-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:33 IST
The Federal Reserve announced that interest rates would remain unchanged, acknowledging ongoing inflation and stable economic growth as primary factors for their decision. Investors anticipated this outcome, leading to a lackluster response in the market, as many looked ahead to a potential rate cut in June.

Market reactions were mixed; while the S&P 500 closed slightly lower, the Nasdaq showed modest gains. Investor sentiment was circumspect, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted that future decisions would hinge on new economic data, reflecting a cautious stance on policy adjustments.

Big Tech earnings reports were pivotal, with major players like Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla drawing significant attention. These earnings, under the 'Magnificent Seven' moniker, offered insights into the tech sector's trajectory, contrasting with mixed results from industrial players such as Textron and Otis.

