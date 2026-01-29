Left Menu

Kristoffersen Triumphs in Alpine Showdown Before Olympics

Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen claimed victory in the final men's World Cup Alpine skiing slalom before the Milano Cortina Olympics. Triumphing by 0.34 seconds at Schladming, Kristoffersen achieved his first win of the season, while compatriot Atle Lie McGrath led the slalom standings after securing second place.

Henrik Kristoffersen secured a remarkable victory in the final men's World Cup Alpine skiing slalom before the Milano Cortina Olympics. The race, held under the floodlights in Schladming, marked Kristoffersen's first win of the season and 34th career triumph. He achieved this feat by a narrow margin of 0.34 seconds after a first-run deficit to teammate Atle Lie McGrath.

France's Clement Noel, the reigning Olympic champion, completed the podium in third place, while Norwegian-born Brazilian racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen finished fourth. McGrath, who led after the first run, secured the leader's red bib in the slalom standings by a mere point over Braathen.

With two more slalom races scheduled after the Olympics in Italy, the competition remains intense as athletes prepare for the forthcoming Games.

