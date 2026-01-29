Left Menu

Golden Nods and Global Hits: A Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment sees 'One Battle After Another' leading BAFTA nominations, Mattel launching a doll line inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters', Ye apologizing for antisemitic remarks, and South African film industry protesting funding woes. The 'Little Women' musical premieres in London, while BTS concert demands grow in Mexico.

Updated: 29-01-2026 02:28 IST
Golden Nods and Global Hits: A Week in Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BAFTA Film Awards nominations spotlighted 'One Battle After Another' with 14 nods, recognizing performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti. The South African film industry staged protests over funding issues, underscoring the challenges local filmmakers face in sustaining their work.

Mattel announced a forthcoming line of dolls inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters' after the film broke viewership records on Netflix. Meanwhile, Ye, formerly Kanye West, issued an apology for his past antisemitic statements, attributing his behavior to untreated bipolar disorder and an undiagnosed brain injury.

In other news, the diplomatic excitement over BTS in Mexico grows as their popularity soars. The Mexican president has formally requested more concerts. Philip Glass withdrew a significant premiere at the Kennedy Center, reflecting ongoing tensions in the arts under Trump's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

