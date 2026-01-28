Left Menu

Forging Stronger Ties: UP and Yamanashi Unite for Green Energy and Cultural Exchange

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with a Japanese delegation led by Junichi Ishidera to discuss boosting strategic partnerships. The talks emphasized cooperation in green energy, innovation, industrial development, and cultural exchanges, with a focus on implementing an MoU and advancing collaboration between the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened with a Japanese delegation headed by Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi, on Wednesday. The high-level meeting aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Indian state and the Japanese prefecture, focusing on mutual growth opportunities.

Key topics during the discussions included the potential for cooperation in clean energy, specifically green hydrogen, as outlined in a 2024 Memorandum of Understanding. This MoU provides a robust framework for sustainable development and innovation in Uttar Pradesh, with initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Policy being prioritized.

The meeting also underscored the rich cultural ties between India and Japan, spotlighting potential enhancements in people-to-people contacts through heritage tourism. The Japanese delegation lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts, expressing keen interest in expanding collaborations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

