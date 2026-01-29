BAFTA Buzz: From Dark Comedies to Protest Songs

The BAFTA Film Awards nominations put 'One Battle After Another', a dark comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio, at the forefront, with 14 nods including key acting categories. Springsteen's new protest song 'Streets of Minneapolis' pays tribute to two slain residents during Trump's aggressive immigration raids.

KPop and Netflix phenomenon 'KPop Demon Hunters' sparked a new doll line from Mattel as they capitalize on its worldwide success. South African filmmakers took to the streets protesting for better funding to sustain their industry. Meanwhile, a 'Little Women' musical finally debuts in London, decades after its conception.

The heist thriller 'Crime 101', starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, has premiered in London, showcasing their chemistry and a riveting storyline. In technology-driven entertainment, Philip Glass withdrew his symphony premiere from Kennedy Center, opposing its Trump-era policies.

