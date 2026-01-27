From Youth Theatre to West End: The Journey of 'Jo - The Little Women Musical'

Decades ago, three California youth theatre enthusiasts set out to transform Louisa May Alcott's cherished classic 'Little Women' into a musical. Now, their creation has premiered with resounding success at London's Theatre Royal, showcasing the enduring charm of Jo March's journey to a new generation.

Composer Dan Redfeld, along with lyricists Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, took inspiration from the 1994 film adaptation to bring Jo's story to the stage. Initial efforts included workshopping with Broadway's Elaine Stritch, but unforeseen events such as the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress.

The musical, 'Jo - The Little Women Musical', stands out with its rich orchestration reminiscent of classic West End productions from the 80s and 90s. Kerry Ellis, performing as Marmee, highlights the rarity of such lavish orchestras today. The cast experienced 'pinch me moments' recording at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, further solidifying their musical journey.

