Left Menu

India's Economic Growth Surges Amid Global Fragility

India's economic resilience is driven by strong domestic demand despite global uncertainties. The Economic Survey projects growth around 7%, with reforms and stability bolstering medium-term strength. Policymakers remain cautious of global risks that could affect the optimistic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:44 IST
India's Economic Growth Surges Amid Global Fragility
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament (Photo- SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, largely fueled by robust domestic demand, as highlighted in the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Thursday. The survey takes an optimistic stance, estimating potential growth at 7% and forecasting GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% by FY27.

While global economic conditions are marked by uncertainty, the survey underscores India's positive outlook compared to many global counterparts. However, it warns that global shocks, though currently insulated, could eventually impact the economy, necessitating vigilant policymaking.

Domestic demand, particularly in urban regions, remains a pivotal driver of growth, boosted by tax rationalization measures. Despite elevated risks from geopolitical tensions and global economic volatility, the survey upholds optimism based on India's stable external indicators and ongoing reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026