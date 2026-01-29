Left Menu

Treacherous Trails: Navigating Nepal's Snow-Covered Mustang

Heavy snowfall has made five key high-altitude trekking routes in Nepal's Mustang district highly dangerous, forcing officials to suspend trekking activities. The snow accumulation is up to four feet in some areas, posing severe risks to trekkers and complicating rescue efforts. Authorities urge caution and checking weather forecasts before travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Heavy snowfall has forced the suspension of trekking on five key high-altitude routes in Nepal's Mustang district, officials announced. The routes affected include the Saribung, Meso Kundo, Thorong La, Yakkhark, and Dhaulagiri paths, which have become perilous due to accumulations of snow reaching up to four feet.

The Chief District Officer, Ajita Sharma, highlighted the extreme danger presented by the snow-covered trails, warning that rescue operations would be exceedingly challenging in the event that climbers become stranded. She emphasized the urgency of temporarily shutting the routes to ensure trekkers' safety.

With Mustang's snowy conditions reported by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, they urge travelers to check weather forecasts before undertaking the journey. The frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall impact the region's daily life, creating additional challenges for both locals and tourists.

