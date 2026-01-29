The Untold Struggles of Good Cinema: Bhumi Pednekar's Perspective
Actor Bhumi Pednekar shares her thoughts on the struggles of good films that fail at the box office. She discusses the role of the audience in shaping content, the importance of word-of-mouth promotion, and her personal experiences with diverse projects. She emphasizes the need for supporting small films.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar sheds light on the disheartening trend of critically acclaimed films failing at the box office. She believes the audience plays a crucial role in determining what gets produced next, as seen with films like 'Bheed' and 'Afwaah' that didn't fare well despite positive reviews.
Pednekar argues that the industry's focus on opening day box office figures stifles emerging voices and narratives. She calls on audiences to support smaller films to ensure such stories reach wider audiences, emphasizing that word-of-mouth promotion has all but disappeared in the current cinematic landscape.
The actor reflects on her own diverse film choices, including niche projects and commercial films, expressing optimism for change in the industry. She highlights her personal and professional growth goals, underscoring the importance of working with filmmakers who appreciate her unique contributions.
