Mizoram Empowers Youth with New NCC Headquarters
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the new National Cadet Corps (NCC) group headquarters, emphasizing the initiative as key to guiding youth towards disciplined lives. Discussions included opportunities for wider exposure and constructing the headquarters if land is provided by the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:24 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma formally launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) group headquarters in Aizawl on Thursday, with the objective of nurturing youth towards disciplined lives.
The event, attended by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, highlighted the state government's commitment to character and leadership building through the NCC.
Plans for wider exposure for northeastern youth were also discussed, alongside potential construction of the headquarters if land allocation is facilitated by the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
