Mizoram Empowers Youth with New NCC Headquarters

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma formally launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) group headquarters in Aizawl on Thursday, with the objective of nurturing youth towards disciplined lives.

The event, attended by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, highlighted the state government's commitment to character and leadership building through the NCC.

Plans for wider exposure for northeastern youth were also discussed, alongside potential construction of the headquarters if land allocation is facilitated by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)