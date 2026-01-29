Left Menu

Mizoram Empowers Youth with New NCC Headquarters

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the new National Cadet Corps (NCC) group headquarters, emphasizing the initiative as key to guiding youth towards disciplined lives. Discussions included opportunities for wider exposure and constructing the headquarters if land is provided by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:24 IST
Mizoram Empowers Youth with New NCC Headquarters
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma formally launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) group headquarters in Aizawl on Thursday, with the objective of nurturing youth towards disciplined lives.

The event, attended by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, highlighted the state government's commitment to character and leadership building through the NCC.

Plans for wider exposure for northeastern youth were also discussed, alongside potential construction of the headquarters if land allocation is facilitated by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026