Gujarat's Tableau Triumphs: Four-Time Republic Day Favorite
Gujarat's Republic Day tableau has won the Popular Choice Award for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing the state's emphasis on swadeshi ideology, renewable energy, and tourism development. The tableau commemorates the efforts of freedom fighters and highlights the state's alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision of self-reliance.
Gujarat's tableau has once again captured the public's admiration, securing the first spot in the Popular Choice category at the Republic Day parade for the fourth year running. This achievement was proudly announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The tableau, themed 'Mantra of Swadeshi-Self-Reliance-Freedom: Vande Mataram', paid tribute to the state's freedom fighters and the nationalistic Swadeshi Movement. It highlighted Gujarat's strides in renewable energy in line with Prime Minister Modi's push for self-reliance, underscoring the state's commitment to clean energy.
In an online poll facilitated by the Ministry of Defence, the tableau won resounding support, winning 43 percent of the votes. This year's triumph in the People's Choice category is yet another feather in Gujarat's cap, signaling broad public endorsement for its cultural and developmental endeavors.
