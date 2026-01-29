Gujarat's Tableau Triumphs: Four-Time Republic Day Favorite

Gujarat's tableau has once again captured the public's admiration, securing the first spot in the Popular Choice category at the Republic Day parade for the fourth year running. This achievement was proudly announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The tableau, themed 'Mantra of Swadeshi-Self-Reliance-Freedom: Vande Mataram', paid tribute to the state's freedom fighters and the nationalistic Swadeshi Movement. It highlighted Gujarat's strides in renewable energy in line with Prime Minister Modi's push for self-reliance, underscoring the state's commitment to clean energy.

In an online poll facilitated by the Ministry of Defence, the tableau won resounding support, winning 43 percent of the votes. This year's triumph in the People's Choice category is yet another feather in Gujarat's cap, signaling broad public endorsement for its cultural and developmental endeavors.