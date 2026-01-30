Left Menu

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ to release worldwide on April 7, 2027

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Friday announced that his next feature film Varanasi will be released in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. The much-awaited movie will mark his maiden collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who returns to Indian cinema after a gap of six years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:50 IST
SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ to release worldwide on April 7, 2027
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Friday announced that his next feature film ''Varanasi'' will be released in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. The much-awaited movie will mark his maiden collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who returns to Indian cinema after a gap of six years. ''April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI,'' Rajamouli posted on Instagram alongside a poster of the movie. Chopra Jonas also shared the news and wrote, ''So much love and excitement for this. #VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027.'' The film's official title was announced in November 2025 during a grand event in Hyderabad which drew about 50,000 fans. Rajamouli had also unveiled a short teaser that featured stunning visuals and gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga. Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant. In the movie, Chopra Jonas essays Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. ''Varanasi'' will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli's previous film ''RRR''. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026