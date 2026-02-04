Left Menu

Netflix India: Blending Art and Science in Diverse Content Programming

Netflix India's Monika Shergill highlights how the platform combines art and science in its programming strategy to cater to diverse audiences. Unveiling a slate of projects for 2026, Netflix aims to offer a variety of high-quality content with a mix of popular and niche storytelling.

Netflix India's Monika Shergill describes the platform's content strategy as a blend of 'art and science', emphasizing a programming approach that taps into a broad spectrum of cultural and audience preferences.

The recently launched 2026 slate, featuring 30 diverse projects, highlights Netflix's commitment to offering varied and rich storytelling experiences originating from India and beyond.

Shergill discusses the natural evolution of streaming platforms and the balance Netflix seeks to maintain between populist programming and its core storytelling values, all while placing audience preference at the forefront.

