Gujral Within: Revealing the Unseen Mastery of Satish Gujral

Gujral Within: An Introspection is an exhibition at Bikaner House showcasing unseen works by Satish Gujral from his private collection. Curated by his daughter Raseel, the exhibition includes paintings, drawings, and sculptures that capture the essence of Gujral's personal and artistic journey, focusing on complex human themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:06 IST
A remarkable new exhibition, 'Gujral Within: An Introspection', is currently on display at Bikaner House. This exhibition presents a collection of previously unseen works by the renowned multidisciplinary artist Satish Gujral. The pieces are drawn from the private collection of his daughter, Raseel Gujral, an interior designer.

The exhibition, organized by Raseel Gujral Art Legacy and Dhoomimal Art Centre, highlights the final decade of Gujral's artistic practice. It features a diverse assortment of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. These works explore profound themes such as identity, displacement, and political awareness, while also showcasing Gujral's refined, observational approach.

Five selected works will be released as a centenary limited edition series, reproduced on museum-grade archival paper. The exhibition, which invites viewers to engage on their own terms, runs until February 12, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in Gujral's artistic vision.

