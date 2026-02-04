Left Menu

Democracy in Question: The Gandhi-BJP Parliamentary Clash

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for targeting the Gandhi family, alleging that it undermines parliamentary democracy. Nishikant Dubey accused the Gandhis in the Lok Sabha, prompting protests from Congress MPs. Priyanka claimed this indicates government control over Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:31 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has voiced strong criticism against the BJP following MP Nishikant Dubey's accusations towards the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka argued that such targeting showcases a government monopoly in parliamentary proceedings, branding it a grave insult to democratic norms.

Dubey made headlines by listing books critical of the Gandhi family during the President's address motion of thanks. His remarks were challenged by Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who highlighted previous rulings against such comments. Following adjournment, Congress MPs registered a formal protest with Speaker Om Birla.

Priyanka Gandhi condemned the repeated disruptions caused by Dubey, citing an ulterior motive orchestrated by the government. She highlighted the double standards in permission to address the House, particularly concerning published books. The incident led to an adjournment amid heated exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

