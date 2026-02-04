A recent Eurobarometer survey indicates that citizens across the European Union are calling for more unified and ambitious leadership from the 27-nation bloc as it navigates a landscape of military threats, economic pressures, and climate instability. The survey results, which align with the goals of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, show significant public support for a stronger EU role in global security and diplomatic efforts.

According to the poll, conducted before US President Donald Trump's military operations and geopolitical maneuvers, 69% of respondents favored an expanded EU security role in global crises. Additionally, 87% advocated for a more diplomatically aggressive Brussels on issues like peace and climate change, and 90% urged for a more unified bloc to address key challenges.

Concerns about Russian hybrid attacks, cyberwarfare, and EU's reliance on defense imports were prominent among respondents, reflecting a pervasive pessimism about global affairs. However, the survey highlighted a more optimistic outlook towards the EU as a collective entity, with citizens showing more confidence in its international role than in their own nations or personal situations.

