Tele MANAS and ERSS Integration Enhances Psychiatric Emergency Response

In a groundbreaking move, police on Wednesday announced the integration of Tele MANAS with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to facilitate quick and efficient handling of psychiatric emergencies. This integration promises seamless transfer of distress calls, allowing for faster intervention by mental health professionals in critical situations.

The intiative was hosted by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh alongside Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. This effort marks a significant advancement in mental health crisis management, ensuring that individuals experiencing distress receive timely and compassionate care.

Officials stated that the collaboration between Namma 112 and Tele MANAS will boost the response capability for psychiatric emergencies, including suicide risks. The system will enable specialized management by transferring pertinent calls to Tele MANAS, thereafter providing expert support, thus improving overall mental health service effectiveness during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)