Digital Revolution in Census 2027: India's Ambitious Enumeration Plan

The Indian government plans to conduct Census 2027, including caste enumeration, in two phases: House Listing Operation and Population Enumeration. The process will leverage digital tools for data collection. Security measures for data protection are in place, and self-enumeration will be introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government has announced that the upcoming Census 2027 will include a comprehensive caste enumeration, finalized and notified ahead of the Population Enumeration (PE) phase. This decision came to light after Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai addressed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The census, divided into two distinct phases, will first focus on the House Listing Operation (HLO), gathering data on housing conditions and amenities. The second phase, Population Enumeration, will collect detailed demographic, socio-economic, and cultural information, including caste data. The government has promised to finalize the questions in line with established protocols well before launching this phase.

Innovations in this decadal exercise include the integration of digital devices, mobile apps, and portals for data collection. With 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors set to participate, adequate security measures have been encoded to safeguard data during collection and transmission, emphasizing a robust digital transition for Census 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

