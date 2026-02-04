Digital Revolution in Census 2027: India's Ambitious Enumeration Plan

The Indian government has announced that the upcoming Census 2027 will include a comprehensive caste enumeration, finalized and notified ahead of the Population Enumeration (PE) phase. This decision came to light after Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai addressed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The census, divided into two distinct phases, will first focus on the House Listing Operation (HLO), gathering data on housing conditions and amenities. The second phase, Population Enumeration, will collect detailed demographic, socio-economic, and cultural information, including caste data. The government has promised to finalize the questions in line with established protocols well before launching this phase.

Innovations in this decadal exercise include the integration of digital devices, mobile apps, and portals for data collection. With 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors set to participate, adequate security measures have been encoded to safeguard data during collection and transmission, emphasizing a robust digital transition for Census 2027.

