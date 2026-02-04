Left Menu

IIT Madras Launches Groundbreaking Cancer Genome Database

IIT Madras launched the 'Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas', a comprehensive database for cancers like paediatric leukaemia, colorectal, and pancreatic. Released on World Cancer Day, it focuses on under-represented Indian genomic data, with significant backing from Hyundai Motor India Foundation. The project aids early diagnosis and therapeutic decisions.

In a significant leap for Indian cancer research, IIT Madras has unveiled the 'Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas', a first-of-its-kind database for paediatric leukaemia, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.

Announced on World Cancer Day, this initiative aims to fill the genomic data gap for cancers prevalent in India, offering researchers and clinicians worldwide free access to this vital information. The project, which forms part of the larger Bharat Cancer Genome Grid, has received an impressive Rs 56-crore funding boost from the Hyundai Motor India Foundation under the 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized the crucial role this database plays in providing a clearer understanding of India's cancer genomic landscape. This initiative heralds new possibilities for early diagnosis, disease progression tracking, and therapeutic planning, crucial given the rise in cancer incidence to 12.8% annually since 2022, as reported by the National Cancer Registry Programme.

