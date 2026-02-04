Arunachal's Progressive Path: Vision for Viksit Bharat

During the inaugural session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, Governor KT Parnaik urged MLAs to uphold the dignity of their institution and steer the state towards people-centric governance. He emphasized this approach as essential for achieving peace, progress, and prosperity within the region.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the state's alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal through sustainable development. He praised the central government's support, notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as evidenced by substantial development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore.

Focusing on the future, Parnaik outlined the state government's vision to empower youth, promote inclusive growth, and preserve cultural heritage. He presented the 'panch pratigyas' as a roadmap to interlace traditional values with modern goals, ensuring Arunachal's prosperous path forward.

