Arunachal's Progressive Path: Vision for Viksit Bharat

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik called on MLAs to uphold Assembly dignity for people-centric governance, aligning with national goals for Viksit Bharat and Arunachal. He highlighted significant central development projects, improved cooperation since 2014, and emphasized education, employment, and sustainable growth in his address to the state Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During the inaugural session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, Governor KT Parnaik urged MLAs to uphold the dignity of their institution and steer the state towards people-centric governance. He emphasized this approach as essential for achieving peace, progress, and prosperity within the region.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the state's alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal through sustainable development. He praised the central government's support, notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as evidenced by substantial development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore.

Focusing on the future, Parnaik outlined the state government's vision to empower youth, promote inclusive growth, and preserve cultural heritage. He presented the 'panch pratigyas' as a roadmap to interlace traditional values with modern goals, ensuring Arunachal's prosperous path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

