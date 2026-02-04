Malfoy Magic: The Unlikely Chinese Lunar New Year Icon

In a surprising cultural twist, Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series has emerged as an unexpected icon for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Mainly known for being Harry Potter's nemesis, Malfoy's newfound significance is rooted in the translation of his surname, Ma-er-fu, which translates to horse and fortune — a fitting nod to China's lunar year of the Horse.

The character, portrayed by Tom Felton in the films, now features prominently on red festive decor and merchandise ranging from posters to phone covers. The trend has taken Chinese social media by storm, with users displaying Malfoy posters on their doors. Four such posters can be purchased for 11 yuan ($1.60) on Taobao, demonstrating his widespread appeal.

China's fondness for the Harry Potter franchise is significant, despite the country's box office focusing on local content due to stringent quotas. This popularity has spurred Warner Bros to collaborate with Jinjiang International to create a Harry Potter Studio Tour in Shanghai. Additionally, Universal Studios' Beijing park offers a dedicated section called "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," underscoring the franchise's commanding presence in China.