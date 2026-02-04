Kalpataru Projects Sees Profit Boost Amid Revenue Surge

Kalpataru Projects International reported a notable 7% increase in its consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 149.05 crore for the December quarter, primarily driven by a boost in revenues.

Compared to a net profit of Rs 139.59 crore in the same quarter last year, the company's total income rose to Rs 6,693.76 crore, a significant rise from the Rs 5,742.76 crore recorded earlier.

The board has empowered its Executive Committee to authorize additional equity funding for its subsidiary, Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, with a ceiling of USD 5 million or equivalent.