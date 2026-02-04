Kalpataru Projects Sees Profit Boost Amid Revenue Surge
Kalpataru Projects International reported a 7% increase in profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 149.05 crore, up from Rs 139.59 crore the previous year. Revenue climbed to Rs 6,693.76 crore. The company board approved additional funding for its subsidiary, Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, up to USD 5 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Kalpataru Projects International reported a notable 7% increase in its consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 149.05 crore for the December quarter, primarily driven by a boost in revenues.
Compared to a net profit of Rs 139.59 crore in the same quarter last year, the company's total income rose to Rs 6,693.76 crore, a significant rise from the Rs 5,742.76 crore recorded earlier.
The board has empowered its Executive Committee to authorize additional equity funding for its subsidiary, Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, with a ceiling of USD 5 million or equivalent.