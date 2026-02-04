Left Menu

India Revolutionizes Innovation Financing with Private R&D Funding

Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveils the Technology Development Board's Research, Development and Innovation Fund, a groundbreaking move to support private sector R&D. The initiative, aimed at projects with Technology Readiness Level 4 and above, signals a paradigm shift towards strengthening India's innovation ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:07 IST
India Revolutionizes Innovation Financing with Private R&D Funding
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology (Photo/@PIB_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, announced a pioneering initiative by the Technology Development Board (TDB) on Tuesday. This initiative, a Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, is designed to provide direct government funding to private sector R&D projects, marking a significant change in India's innovation funding.

During a press conference addressing the launch of TDB's RDI Fund, Minister Singh revealed an overwhelming industry response with 191 proposals submitted, predominantly from private entities. This response is a testament to the growing enthusiasm and trust from private players in the government-backed initiative.

Minister Singh underlined the importance of guiding applicants to focus on advanced research rather than short-sighted gains. The RDI Fund, a $100 million corpus, offers low-interest financing, promoting deep-tech innovation beyond early-stage research, and represents the government's commitment to transforming India's innovation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026