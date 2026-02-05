Left Menu

Dramatic Copa Del Rey Matches Propel Basque Rivals to Semifinals

Iñaki Williams' stoppage-time goal secured Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 win over Valencia, advancing them to the Copa del Rey semifinals. Basque rivals, Real Sociedad, also moved forward with a 3-2 victory at Alaves. Both teams continue their strong tradition in the prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:39 IST
Dramatic Copa Del Rey Matches Propel Basque Rivals to Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Athletic Bilbao reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after an exhilarating 2-1 victory at Valencia, thanks to Iñaki Williams' goal in stoppage time. Williams scored following a breakaway and cross by his younger brother, Nico, as Athletic overcame a winless streak in three competitions.

The thrilling match saw Athletic take an early lead due to an own goal by Valencia's Umar Sadiq before he equalized in the 35th minute. Athletic's Mikel Jauregizar missed a penalty later in the match. The team's success came amid controversy as fans had thrown objects at the players' bus and vandalized a mural in Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad claimed their semifinal spot by defeating Alaves 3-2. Young Icelandic forward Orri Oskarsson secured the win with an 80th-minute goal. Despite earlier leads and equalizers, Sociedad prevailed, continuing its unbeaten streak since December and solidifying their position in the semifinals for the third consecutive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apogee Aerospace and AAI: Pioneering India's Amphibian Aviation

Apogee Aerospace and AAI: Pioneering India's Amphibian Aviation

 India
2
Power Outage Paralyzes Parts of Stuttgart

Power Outage Paralyzes Parts of Stuttgart

 Germany
3
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026