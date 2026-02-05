Dramatic Copa Del Rey Matches Propel Basque Rivals to Semifinals

Athletic Bilbao reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after an exhilarating 2-1 victory at Valencia, thanks to Iñaki Williams' goal in stoppage time. Williams scored following a breakaway and cross by his younger brother, Nico, as Athletic overcame a winless streak in three competitions.

The thrilling match saw Athletic take an early lead due to an own goal by Valencia's Umar Sadiq before he equalized in the 35th minute. Athletic's Mikel Jauregizar missed a penalty later in the match. The team's success came amid controversy as fans had thrown objects at the players' bus and vandalized a mural in Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad claimed their semifinal spot by defeating Alaves 3-2. Young Icelandic forward Orri Oskarsson secured the win with an 80th-minute goal. Despite earlier leads and equalizers, Sociedad prevailed, continuing its unbeaten streak since December and solidifying their position in the semifinals for the third consecutive season.

