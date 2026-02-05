Dramatic Copa Del Rey Matches Propel Basque Rivals to Semifinals
Iñaki Williams' stoppage-time goal secured Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 win over Valencia, advancing them to the Copa del Rey semifinals. Basque rivals, Real Sociedad, also moved forward with a 3-2 victory at Alaves. Both teams continue their strong tradition in the prestigious tournament.
- Country:
- Spain
Athletic Bilbao reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after an exhilarating 2-1 victory at Valencia, thanks to Iñaki Williams' goal in stoppage time. Williams scored following a breakaway and cross by his younger brother, Nico, as Athletic overcame a winless streak in three competitions.
The thrilling match saw Athletic take an early lead due to an own goal by Valencia's Umar Sadiq before he equalized in the 35th minute. Athletic's Mikel Jauregizar missed a penalty later in the match. The team's success came amid controversy as fans had thrown objects at the players' bus and vandalized a mural in Bilbao.
Meanwhile, Real Sociedad claimed their semifinal spot by defeating Alaves 3-2. Young Icelandic forward Orri Oskarsson secured the win with an 80th-minute goal. Despite earlier leads and equalizers, Sociedad prevailed, continuing its unbeaten streak since December and solidifying their position in the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Trades and Triumphs: A Thrilling Week in Athletics
Arrest Made in Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue
Williams Brothers Propel Athletic Bilbao to Copa Semis
Outrage as Gandhi Statue Stolen in Melbourne: Cultural Vandalism Strikes Again
Fed Cup Athletics Competition in Ranchi in May to be final selection event for 2026 CWG