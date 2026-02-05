Abhinav Bindra: Olympic Flame Torchbearer for Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra expressed his honor at carrying the Olympic torch for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, highlighting it as a symbol of unity and perseverance. The event, hosted by Italy, features 116 medal events over 16 disciplines, starting Friday.
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra expressed his deep honor and humility after being chosen to bear the Olympic torch for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. This revered symbol, as described by Bindra, represents global unity and human perseverance.
The Winter Olympics, set to kick off this Friday in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will host 116 medal events across 16 diverse disciplines. This marks an increase from the previous Winter Olympics held in Beijing.
Bindra, who secured a gold medal in the 10m air rifle during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was selected as a torchbearer in October of the previous year. Italy proudly hosts its fourth Winter Olympics, carrying forward a legacy of athletic excellence.
