Tragic Quarrel in Thane: Sanitation Worker Fatally Stabbed

In Thane, Maharashtra, a fatal stabbing incident occurred when a sanitation worker was killed and another person injured following a quarrel. The police identified and detained the suspects while the motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Thane city, Maharashtra, a 26-year-old sanitation worker was fatally stabbed by two individuals following a quarrel. The altercation took place at Gamdevi Maidan on Wednesday evening, police reported on Thursday.

As the situation escalated, the accused allegedly attacked the worker, identified as Rahul More, with a knife, resulting in his immediate death. An official from the city police control room confirmed the victim's tragic demise on the spot.

During the altercation, another individual, Amit M, 27, sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and save More. The police have detained the suspects, though the precise cause of the dispute remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

