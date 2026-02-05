Dollar's Surge and Easing Trade Tensions Impact Precious Metals Market
Gold and silver prices experienced a sharp decline amid a broader market selloff. The dollar's rise to a near two-week high and easing U.S.-China trade tensions exerted pressure on precious metals. Industrial demand for silver waned, with buyers seeking alternatives amid thinning market liquidity.
The precious metals market faced a sharp downturn on Thursday as gold and silver prices plummeted amid a broader selloff. This decline came as the dollar surged to a near two-week high, exacerbated by signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, adding pressure on gold and silver.
Market sentiment soured across most asset classes, creating a feedback loop that fed into the losses, especially as thin market liquidity persisted. The dollar's strength made dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, compounding the metals' decline.
The industrial demand for silver has particularly evaporated, with buyers and solar panel producers in China seeking alternatives. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, such as U.S.-Iran talks and China's potential purchase of U.S. soybeans, painted a complex picture for market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turmoil: Precious Metals Tumble Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Easing
Market Turmoil: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slide Amid Precious Metals Selloff
Trump and Xi's Soybean Deal: Navigating the U.S.-China Trade Landscape
Global Markets Jitter: Tech Stocks Falter, Precious Metals Diverge, Oil Sways Amid Tensions
Precious Metals Plummet Amid Cross-Market Sell-Off and Dollar Surge