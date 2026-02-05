Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Election Freebies in March

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a PIL in March challenging the distribution of 'irrational freebies' by political parties before elections. The petition argues that such promises disturb the electoral process and violate constitutional principles. The plea asks for potential deregistration of parties indulging in these practices.

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Election Freebies in March
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in March for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) targeting the 'irrational freebies' promised by political parties ahead of elections. Lawyer Ashwini Updhyaya, who filed the PIL, contends that such promises equate to corrupt practices.

The Court previously recognized the gravity of the issue, noting that the freebie budget often exceeds the regular budget. The plea argues that these promises influence voters unduly, impact the fairness of elections, and violate constitutional mandates.

The petition also calls on the government to enact legislation addressing this issue and suggests amending existing electoral regulations to prevent political parties from promising such incentives. This practice, according to the petitioner, threatens democratic integrity and drains public resources.

