Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Election Freebies in March

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in March for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) targeting the 'irrational freebies' promised by political parties ahead of elections. Lawyer Ashwini Updhyaya, who filed the PIL, contends that such promises equate to corrupt practices.

The Court previously recognized the gravity of the issue, noting that the freebie budget often exceeds the regular budget. The plea argues that these promises influence voters unduly, impact the fairness of elections, and violate constitutional mandates.

The petition also calls on the government to enact legislation addressing this issue and suggests amending existing electoral regulations to prevent political parties from promising such incentives. This practice, according to the petitioner, threatens democratic integrity and drains public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)