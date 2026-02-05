Param Vir Sagar Yatra: A Journey of Patriotism and Honor
The 'Param Vir Sagar Yatra' concluded in Delhi with NCC cadets presenting soil collected from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to PM Modi. This historic initiative, reflecting patriotism and dedication, involved collecting soil from islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees and ended with a ceremony on February 4.
- Country:
- India
The 'Param Vir Sagar Yatra,' an inspiring expedition undertaken by National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, has been successfully concluded in Delhi. This unique journey involved collecting soil from 21 uninhabited islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, all named after Param Vir Chakra awardees.
The expedition commenced on January 6 when 20 NCC volunteers set sail aboard a naval ship to collect the soil. The collected soil, held in a 'mati kalash,' was handed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an NCC rally on January 28, marking the end of the venture on February 4.
Throughout the journey, NCC cadets displayed remarkable discipline and commitment to national service. Officials describe this initiative as a historic milestone for the NCC in the region, fostering a profound sense of patriotism among residents and participants alike.
ALSO READ
India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition
India's Transformation Under PM Modi: Reform, Perform, Transform
Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Malaysia
India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump: Goyal.
PM Modi has concluded long-awaited trade deal with US, entire nation is congratulating him: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.