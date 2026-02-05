Left Menu

Emotional Tribute: President Murmu Honors Late Husband in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Shyam Charan Murmu, in her native village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. During her visit, she honored personal tragedies and contributed to local tribal communities by participating in cultural rituals and social outreach initiatives.

President Droupadi Murmu turned emotional on Thursday as she garlanded the statue of her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu at her native village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. This poignant gesture marked a series of personal tributes during her six-day trip to the state.

In addition to honoring her late husband at the SLS Memorial, Murmu has also paid respects to her deceased sons and other family members. The memorial includes a residential school offering free education to tribal and orphaned children, underscoring Murmu's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities.

The president's visit also included cultural engagements, such as offering prayers at a Santhal community site and hosting a feast for Brahmins, reflecting her deep connection to local traditions. Tribal dances and the waving of the national flag added vibrancy to her homecoming.

