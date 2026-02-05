Emotional Tribute: President Murmu Honors Late Husband in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu turned emotional on Thursday as she garlanded the statue of her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu at her native village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. This poignant gesture marked a series of personal tributes during her six-day trip to the state.

In addition to honoring her late husband at the SLS Memorial, Murmu has also paid respects to her deceased sons and other family members. The memorial includes a residential school offering free education to tribal and orphaned children, underscoring Murmu's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities.

The president's visit also included cultural engagements, such as offering prayers at a Santhal community site and hosting a feast for Brahmins, reflecting her deep connection to local traditions. Tribal dances and the waving of the national flag added vibrancy to her homecoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)