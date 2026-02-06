Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title

Neeraj Pandey's Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', a fictional cop drama, faces backlash for its title, criticized for being insensitive. Filmmaker Pandey asserts it's a fictional story, unrelated to any community, and prevents promotional materials. The National Human Rights Commission raised concerns over the title promoting negative stereotypes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:42 IST
Controversy Surrounds Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix's upcoming release 'Ghooskhor Pandat' has landed in controversy over its title, stirring up criticism for allegedly promoting negative stereotypes. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey clarified that the film is purely fictional and meant for entertainment, not intended to portray any specific caste or community.

Following backlash, Pandey announced the temporary removal of all promotional materials for the film, acknowledging the hurt felt by some viewers. Directed by Ritesh Shah and featuring Manoj Bajpayee, the film revolves around a corrupt cop embroiled in a global conspiracy.

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened, urging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to investigate complaints regarding the film's title. Despite the controversy, Pandey remains committed to releasing the film, hoping audiences will appreciate the complete story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026