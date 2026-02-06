Controversy Surrounds Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title

Netflix's upcoming release 'Ghooskhor Pandat' has landed in controversy over its title, stirring up criticism for allegedly promoting negative stereotypes. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey clarified that the film is purely fictional and meant for entertainment, not intended to portray any specific caste or community.

Following backlash, Pandey announced the temporary removal of all promotional materials for the film, acknowledging the hurt felt by some viewers. Directed by Ritesh Shah and featuring Manoj Bajpayee, the film revolves around a corrupt cop embroiled in a global conspiracy.

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened, urging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to investigate complaints regarding the film's title. Despite the controversy, Pandey remains committed to releasing the film, hoping audiences will appreciate the complete story.

