Rebuilding Harmony: Architect's Quest to Save Antakya's Heritage

Architect Buse Ceren Gul leads efforts to restore a historic Greek Orthodox church in Antakya, Turkey, damaged in 2023 earthquakes. Her mission seeks to revive the city's rich cultural heritage despite significant challenges, including funding difficulties and community displacement, threatening Antakya's long-standing multicultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antakya | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:41 IST
church

In Antakya, Turkey, architect Buse Ceren Gul spearheads an ambitious project to restore a 166-year-old Greek Orthodox church ravaged by the calamitous earthquakes that struck the region in February 2023. The quakes destroyed much of the historic town, including the culturally significant St. Paul's Church, a beacon of Antakya's multicultural past.

Gul's efforts, backed by the World Monuments Fund, aim to help the local community reconnect with its roots. But rebuilding poses multiple challenges, from securing additional funding to managing the displacement of the Greek Orthodox community, with only a fraction of its members having returned to their ancestral homes.

The restoration is not just about preserving a historical building. It represents a broader struggle to sustain the interfaith harmony that defined Antakya for generations, as community leaders express concerns that prolonged displacement could erode this unique cultural fabric.

